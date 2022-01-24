EAM Investors LLC Purchases 236,544 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,544 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,208.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

