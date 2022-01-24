EAM Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

