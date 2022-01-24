EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.71% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

