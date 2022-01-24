EAM Investors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Herc comprises about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,601,000 after buying an additional 67,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,306 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRI opened at $156.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.74. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

