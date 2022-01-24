Barings LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Barings LLC decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE AGCO opened at $117.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

