EAM Investors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Skyline Champion worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

