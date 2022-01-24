Barings LLC Sells 9,639 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $266.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.86 and a 200-day moving average of $285.39.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.