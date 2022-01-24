Barings LLC Takes Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000. Barings LLC owned 0.05% of Huazhu Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.