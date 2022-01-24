EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gentherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $1,652,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 68.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 32.2% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $8,711,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $92.82 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

