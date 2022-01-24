EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

