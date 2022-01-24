River Road Asset Management LLC Has $224.02 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Cannae makes up approximately 2.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cannae worth $224,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 122.0% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Cannae by 28.7% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 133,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 97,009 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 122.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $30.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

