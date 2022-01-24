UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Position Lifted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. UniFirst comprises about 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.82% of UniFirst worth $153,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $188.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $185.72 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.