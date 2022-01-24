River Road Asset Management LLC Has $105.11 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the quarter. World Fuel Services comprises about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $105,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,665,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.