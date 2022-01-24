Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys 3,556 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. HeadHunter Group comprises 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HeadHunter Group worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of HHR opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

