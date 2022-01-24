Ativo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,529 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.50.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.