Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortis by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.