62,340 Shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.23% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $5.74 on Monday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $158.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PLx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

PLx Pharma Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

