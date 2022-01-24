Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Vontier comprises approximately 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.10% of Vontier worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

