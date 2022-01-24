O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 937 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,721,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.