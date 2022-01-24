iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lowered by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,826 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

TIP opened at $125.98 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

