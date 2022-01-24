153,979 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,979 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $46.12 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

