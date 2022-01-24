Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $96.70 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

