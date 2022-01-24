Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 37,779 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,779 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 3.39% of Alliance Data Systems worth $170,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,536,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 245,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

