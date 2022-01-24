Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

