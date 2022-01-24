W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $134.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

