Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 2,068,235 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $241,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in NRG Energy by 277.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 479,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE NRG opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

