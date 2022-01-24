Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,527 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,961,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $76.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

