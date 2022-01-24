$203.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $203.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.89 million to $203.32 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $739.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.53 million to $739.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $973.41 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -127.36, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

