Pearl River Capital LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

