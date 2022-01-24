Hellenic Coin One Day Volume Hits $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00296902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

