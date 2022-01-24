WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018762 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

