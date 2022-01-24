Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $12,439.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

