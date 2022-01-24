River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,077 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 11.37% of Argan worth $78,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 40.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

