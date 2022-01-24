River Road Asset Management LLC Has $63.54 Million Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $63,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

