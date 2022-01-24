$12.09 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings per share of $12.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.70 and the lowest is $11.49. Cable One posted earnings per share of $9.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $48.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $48.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,527.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,524.57 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,724.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,838.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.