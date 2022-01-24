PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CNXN opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

