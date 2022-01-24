Bank of Nova Scotia Has $125.22 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $125,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average of $248.23. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.