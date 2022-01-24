1,121 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $397.43 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $17,098,191 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.