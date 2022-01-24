ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $25.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

