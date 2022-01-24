Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

