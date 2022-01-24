Barings LLC Acquires 22,539 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $29,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

NTR opened at $70.82 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

