MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.52 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

