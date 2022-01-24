IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.57. IDEX posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

IDEX stock opened at $219.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 54.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

