Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

