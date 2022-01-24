Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DTRUY shares. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $18.44 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

