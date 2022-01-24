Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $55.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.