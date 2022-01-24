Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $847,669 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

