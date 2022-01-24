Berry Street Capital Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 0.9% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 274.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CP opened at $74.63 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

