Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,577 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

