Grid+ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,198.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003919 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $51.40 million and approximately $1,198.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

